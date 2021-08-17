Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Cuts Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Synaptics by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Synaptics by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new position in Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new position in Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $214,478.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,163 shares in the company, valued at $4,634,552.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $127,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Synaptics from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen raised Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.08.

Shares of Synaptics stock traded down $3.44 on Tuesday, hitting $166.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,455. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $74.47 and a 1 year high of $174.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.23.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

