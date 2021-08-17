Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $1,737,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 192,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 28,955 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 15.8% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 586,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,983,000 after purchasing an additional 80,024 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 8.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MNR shares. Compass Point raised Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.88 to $21.50 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

MNR stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.99. 2,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,826. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 19.73 and a quick ratio of 19.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 0.79. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $19.76.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 54.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

