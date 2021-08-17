Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Reduces Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,600 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,811,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 47.6% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 102,715 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after acquiring an additional 33,104 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 25.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 985 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 191.0% in the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 10,044 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Barclays upgraded EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of EOG traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.06. The stock had a trading volume of 83,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,568,132. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $87.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.