Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 300 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC cut its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $113.05. The company had a trading volume of 75,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,442,390. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.83. The stock has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a PE ratio of 66.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FISV has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

