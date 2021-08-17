Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Trims Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics makes up approximately 0.7% of Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GD. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GD stock traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $199.71. 12,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,198. The company has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $129.17 and a 1 year high of $201.15.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. Analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

