Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 110,461.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 88,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after buying an additional 88,369 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 144,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW stock traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $76.24. 73,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,136,477. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $54.92 and a 1-year high of $76.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.77.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

