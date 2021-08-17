Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Raised to “Hold” at Truist Securities

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) was upgraded by research analysts at Truist Securities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.03.
PK stock opened at $17.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.22. Park Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $24.67.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,589,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,384,000 after buying an additional 483,058 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.5% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 20,624,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,076,000 after acquiring an additional 881,198 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 15.1% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,172,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,885 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,929,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,266,000 after acquiring an additional 311,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,834,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,468,000 after acquiring an additional 80,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.
Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.
