Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Raised to “Hold” at Truist Securities

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) was upgraded by research analysts at Truist Securities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.03.

PK stock opened at $17.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.22. Park Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $24.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 114.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,589,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,384,000 after buying an additional 483,058 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.5% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 20,624,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,076,000 after acquiring an additional 881,198 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 15.1% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,172,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,885 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,929,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,266,000 after acquiring an additional 311,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,834,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,468,000 after acquiring an additional 80,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

