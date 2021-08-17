Park Hotels & Resorts’ (PK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

PK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.03.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.67. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 114.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. Analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 73.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,404.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

