Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Given New C$43.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PRRWF. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Park Lawn from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.05.

OTCMKTS PRRWF opened at $29.01 on Monday. Park Lawn has a 12 month low of $19.93 and a 12 month high of $29.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.30.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

