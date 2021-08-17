Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Holdings Lifted by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank grew its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,079 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin makes up approximately 0.9% of Huntington National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Huntington National Bank owned 0.24% of Parker-Hannifin worth $93,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% during the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.64.

Shares of NYSE:PH traded down $3.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $295.08. 48,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,120. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $192.25 and a 1-year high of $324.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $301.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.78.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 27.39%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

