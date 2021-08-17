Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Short Interest Update

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 428,000 shares, a growth of 37.7% from the July 15th total of 310,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 125.9 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Get Parkland alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PKIUF traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.97. 985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,309. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.75. Parkland has a 12 month low of $24.52 and a 12 month high of $34.90.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.