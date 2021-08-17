Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 67.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MOAT traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $75.95. The stock had a trading volume of 19,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,647. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.85. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $52.37 and a 52 week high of $76.14.

