Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 760 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the first quarter valued at $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Roku by 152.5% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 100.0% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 39.3% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in Roku by 65.7% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

ROKU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.76.

ROKU stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $356.00. 99,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,376,210. The company has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of 219.68 and a beta of 1.78. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.36 and a 52 week high of $490.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $406.64.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.30, for a total value of $27,624,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,897,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.41, for a total value of $887,113.17. Insiders sold a total of 376,076 shares of company stock worth $150,111,065 over the last three months. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

See Also: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.