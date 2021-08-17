Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $4.68 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,243 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises about 0.9% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $4,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSLC. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 550.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,190.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 55.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.37. 311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,721. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.88 and a fifty-two week high of $90.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.93.

