Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up about 1.4% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $7,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Swmg LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 169,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,364,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 645.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 96,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,918. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $72.68 and a 1-year high of $102.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.