Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 13,904 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,904 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 121,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 51,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 43.6% during the second quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 14,394 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $52.06. 209,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,586,300. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.02. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $53.43.

