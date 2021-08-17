Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% in the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $157.53. 270,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,291,003. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.67. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.38 and a one year high of $167.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

