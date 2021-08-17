Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Cuts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $55.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

