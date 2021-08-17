Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 245.9% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NLY. TheStreet cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.11.

Shares of NLY opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $9.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.23%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.