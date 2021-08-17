Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Purchases Shares of 13,948 iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at $194,000.

Shares of NASDAQ COMT opened at $33.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.11. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $35.10.

