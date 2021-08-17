Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday. They issued a market perform rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $36.49 on Monday. Paycor HCM has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $37.55.

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

