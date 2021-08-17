Pensioenfonds Rail & OV Trims Stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV trimmed its holdings in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,305,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56,533 shares during the quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $54,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Flowserve by 34.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,393,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,203,000 after buying an additional 358,744 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth about $10,983,000. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 284,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

FLS traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.92. 3,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,058. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Flowserve Co. has a 12-month low of $25.87 and a 12-month high of $44.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.78.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Flowserve had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $898.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is 45.98%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLS. TheStreet lowered Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen raised Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.57.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

