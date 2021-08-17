Penta (PNT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $70,478.00

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One Penta coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Penta has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. Penta has a market cap of $2.48 million and $70,478.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00061953 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00016989 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $423.85 or 0.00912625 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00047941 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00104446 BTC.

Penta Coin Profile

Penta (PNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. Penta’s official website is www.penta.global . Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

