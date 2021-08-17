PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Reduced by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 3.4% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its position in PepsiCo by 1,515.0% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $157.89. 214,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,132,751. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $158.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.69. The firm has a market cap of $218.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.58.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.