Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit X LLC grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 14,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 27,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 45,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

BX stock opened at $114.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.24. The company has a market cap of $78.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $117.65.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The company’s revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.8475 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $66,184.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,283,592 shares in the company, valued at $126,985,756.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.40, for a total value of $4,039,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 292,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,753,230.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,254,617 shares of company stock valued at $199,794,332 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

