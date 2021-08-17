Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 24,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,411,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 62.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

NYSE PLTR opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.69. The company has a market cap of $45.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.12. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,782,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,430,232. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $13,315,414.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,070,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,427,993.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,101,688 shares of company stock valued at $187,377,657. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.