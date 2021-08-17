Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,098 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $100.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVX. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.41.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

