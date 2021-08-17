Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 388.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,061,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 1,880.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $2,420,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,276,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,821 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,962 shares of company stock valued at $13,892,939. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.99.

The Trade Desk stock opened at $78.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of 147.87, a P/E/G ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.30. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.85 and a 52 week high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The business’s revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

