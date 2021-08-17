Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Moderna by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 50.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $373.86 on Tuesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.62, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.71.

In other news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $778,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $6,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 338,800 shares of company stock valued at $85,985,290 in the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

