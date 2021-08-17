Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Short Interest Up 95.9% in July

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, an increase of 95.9% from the July 15th total of 831,900 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 717,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

PFMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

In related news, major shareholder Pcp Managers Gp, Llc sold 100,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $333,439.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,260,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,581,649.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 7,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $37,718.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,517,037 shares of company stock worth $6,379,851. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 471.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Performant Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Performant Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performant Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 15,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFMT opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. Performant Financial has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $5.29. The firm has a market cap of $251.55 million, a P/E ratio of 37.17 and a beta of -0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.15.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Performant Financial will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

