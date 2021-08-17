Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Receives $37.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on PSNL. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Personalis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Personalis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Personalis alerts:

In related news, CEO John Stephen West sold 110,000 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $2,467,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,039,763.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,421 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $55,077.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,151,943.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,148 shares of company stock valued at $5,189,766 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSNL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Personalis by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,485,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,195,000 after purchasing an additional 881,659 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Personalis by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,294,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,744,000 after purchasing an additional 743,691 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Personalis in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,565,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Personalis by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,094,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,585,000 after purchasing an additional 459,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Personalis by 393.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after purchasing an additional 309,287 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSNL traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,025. Personalis has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $53.46. The stock has a market cap of $762.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.64.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative net margin of 60.87% and a negative return on equity of 18.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that Personalis will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.