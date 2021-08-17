Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Earns Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Robert W. Baird in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $20.24 on Tuesday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $31.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 88.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.40.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $76,428,000.00. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,554,022,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 44.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,809,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,179 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth $88,574,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth $81,274,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 16.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,550,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,575,000 after purchasing an additional 497,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

Featured Article: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.