Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Earns Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Robert W. Baird in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.
Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $20.24 on Tuesday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $31.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 88.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.40.
In other news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $76,428,000.00. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,554,022,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 44.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,809,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,179 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth $88,574,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth $81,274,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 16.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,550,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,575,000 after purchasing an additional 497,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.
Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
