Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Receives $9.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.71.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEYUF. Scotiabank upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities upgraded Peyto Exploration & Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. CIBC lowered their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.25 to C$15.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PEYUF opened at $5.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.89. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $7.24.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0328 per share. This is a positive change from Peyto Exploration & Development’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 0.59%.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.