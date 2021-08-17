Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Insider Purchases £14,907.33 in Stock

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) insider Andrew Briggs purchased 2,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 657 ($8.58) per share, with a total value of £14,907.33 ($19,476.52).

Shares of LON:PHNX opened at GBX 671.80 ($8.78) on Tuesday. Phoenix Group Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 653.60 ($8.54) and a one year high of GBX 824.40 ($10.77). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 688.94. The firm has a market cap of £6.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a GBX 24.10 ($0.31) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%. Phoenix Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.51%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PHNX. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 790 ($10.32) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

