Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Short Interest Down 64.4% in July

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 64.4% from the July 15th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HNW. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $483,000.

Get Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund stock opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.38 and a 1 year high of $15.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th.

About Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in pursuing high level current income, with the potential for capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests in a higher yielding asset classes, including global high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.