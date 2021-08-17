Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 13.0% over the last three years.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund alerts:

NYSE MAV opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $12.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.44.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

Read More: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.