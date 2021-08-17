Piper Sandler Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Ballard Power Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.06). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 68.18%.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BLDP. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ballard Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $15.00 on Monday. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $42.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -65.22 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 23.08 and a current ratio of 23.77.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 605.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 142,308 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $472,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

