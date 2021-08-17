Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Plantronics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.60. Plantronics reported earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $3.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Plantronics.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.40. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 127.71%. The company had revenue of $431.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.44 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on POLY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Plantronics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plantronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of POLY stock opened at $29.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -60.50 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.64. Plantronics has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $50.89.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

