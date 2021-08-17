PlotX (PLOT) Price Up 11.2% This Week

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One PlotX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0829 or 0.00000180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PlotX has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. PlotX has a total market cap of $5.50 million and $921,064.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00061520 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003171 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00016890 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $424.69 or 0.00921936 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00049724 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002113 BTC.

About PlotX

PlotX is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PlotX is plotx.io . PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

PlotX Coin Trading

