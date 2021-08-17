POA (POA) Trading Up 15.2% This Week

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 17th. One POA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0406 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, POA has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar. POA has a total market capitalization of $11.81 million and approximately $313,719.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
POA Profile
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 290,692,491 coins. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. The official website for POA is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling POA
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA using one of the exchanges listed above.
