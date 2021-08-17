PolkaCover (CVR) One Day Volume Tops $285,693.00

PolkaCover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One PolkaCover coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PolkaCover has a market capitalization of $5.13 million and $285,693.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PolkaCover has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00056648 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.93 or 0.00136159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.28 or 0.00158200 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003959 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,055.39 or 1.00222299 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.91 or 0.00922051 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,236.23 or 0.06892774 BTC.

About PolkaCover

PolkaCover’s launch date was January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 40,877,488 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

PolkaCover Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaCover directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaCover should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolkaCover using one of the exchanges listed above.

