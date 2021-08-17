Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Porch Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCH opened at $18.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07. Porch Group has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $24.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 0.11.

PRCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Porch Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Stephens began coverage on Porch Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Porch Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Porch Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $29,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 322,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,280,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

