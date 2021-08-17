PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 8.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.3% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 16,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.4% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 109,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.4% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 28,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 44.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 3.3% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.47 and a fifty-two week high of $30.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.49.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC raised PPL to an “outperformer” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.64.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

