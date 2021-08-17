Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

PRAX opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $60.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.44 million and a P/E ratio of -1.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRAX. William Blair began coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

In other news, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 15,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $248,590.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 2,168.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 95,608 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 93.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

