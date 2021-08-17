Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
PRAX opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $60.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.44 million and a P/E ratio of -1.67.
A number of research firms have weighed in on PRAX. William Blair began coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 2,168.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 95,608 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 93.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.
About Praxis Precision Medicines
Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.
