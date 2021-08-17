Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Gap Down to $35.98

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.98, but opened at $33.26. Premier shares last traded at $36.27, with a volume of 2,037 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PINC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.29.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Premier by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Premier by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Premier by 1.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Premier by 2.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Premier by 40.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

About Premier (NASDAQ:PINC)

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

