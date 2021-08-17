Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 4,698 Shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of The Marcus worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in The Marcus by 11.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Marcus during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in The Marcus during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Marcus by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in The Marcus by 1.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research dropped their price target on The Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of The Marcus in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

MCS opened at $15.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The Marcus Co. has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $24.71.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 60.83%. Analysts expect that The Marcus Co. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Marcus

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

