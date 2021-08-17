Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 1,157.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,888 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of AXIS Capital worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXS. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $661,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 27,804 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,249,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,364,000 after purchasing an additional 121,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the first quarter worth about $204,000. 77.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $53.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.32. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $58.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.55. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. AXIS Capital’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXIS Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

