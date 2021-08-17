Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 2,020 Shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RGP. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 15.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 76.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGP opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.12 million, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.63. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $172.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.68 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

