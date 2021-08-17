Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.64.

PFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

In other news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $1,480,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,414.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 185,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,102,000 after buying an additional 19,114 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $24,694,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 58,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 27.7% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 8,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $66.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61. Principal Financial Group has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.39%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

