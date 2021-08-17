Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 25,601 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 134.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,601 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.5% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.1% during the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 15,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $539,069.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,484 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,047 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $81.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.73. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $74.32 and a 1 year high of $100.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

